Man drowns while trying to rescue sons from the water at Two Rivers State Rec Area

Authorities say a man drowned at Two Rivers State Recreation Area Saturday while trying to rescue two children who were being swept down the river.

Emergency teams were called for a water rescue there around noon. A medical helicopter was dispatched.

According Waterloo Fire Chief Travis Harlow two 10-year-old boys got swept downstream and were holding onto a log. The father went in after them and drowned in an attempt to rescue the boys.

Both of the children are said to be okay. The two boys were taken to the hospital for evaluation with minor injuries.

Access to the park was shut down while emergency crews responded to the incident.

Park officials said anyone with a campsite would be able to access it.