Man exposes himself after asking for lighter, lingering in driveway

An intoxicated man was cited for indecent exposure after he approached a man and a woman in a driveway before walking into the street and exposing himself.

LPD said on Thursday morning around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the area of 2236 D Street.

Police said a drunken man approached a man and a woman in a driveway, asked for a lighter, and wouldn’t leave for roughly 20 minutes.

He then walked into the street and exposed himself to the two people in the driveway, as well as another passerby.

Jason Washington, 44, was cited with indecent exposure and disturbing the peace.

