Man facing charges after threatening Walmart employees with knife

A Lincoln man is facing charges after officers said he went into a store after it had closed and threatened employees with a knife as he left.

Last week, on Thursday night, officers were dispatched to Walmart on N 27th on a weapons violation.

Employees told responding officers that a man came into the store 45 minutes after it had closed and they asked him to leave.

LPD said the man then pulled a knife on the employee and threatened him, pointing the knife at the employee as he was leaving the store.

Officers were able to look at surveillance video.

Two days later, on May 16th, just before 7 p.m., Walmart employees called police saying that the man had returned to the store.

By the time responding officers got there, LPD said the man had left but they were able to contact a person matching the description, the victim had given them, at a nearby gas station on N 27th Street.

LPD arrested D.Angelo Young-Baker, 23, who is facing terroristic threats charges.

Officers said they found two knifes in his possession.