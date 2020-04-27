Convicted felon facing weapons charges following disturbance

A convicted felon is facing weapons charges.

Lincoln police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on the 1400 block of F Street Sunday night. When officers arrived they saw a number of people outside the home arguing.

Officers spoke with 32-year old Payton Lasley and asked if he had any weapons. We're told Lasley let officers know he had a knife and showed it to them.

LPD said officers noticed a gun in Lasley's sweatpants, which was a loaded .22 caliber firearm.

During their search, officers also found a syringe and meth.

Lasley is facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a short rifle, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.