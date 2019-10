A 67-year-old man found what turned out to be a stolen gun lying on the ground Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police said around 9:30 a.m., the man found the firearm lying near some plants near 13th and G streets.

LPDs said the gun was a .45 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen from a truck in Blair on September 19.

The truck was also stolen but was found in Omaha.