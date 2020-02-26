Man fires gun at victim, punches windshield

A 26-year-old was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly fired a gun at someone, jumped on top of the victim’s vehicle and punched the windshield.

LPD said on Sunday around 1 p.m., officers were sent to the University Place neighborhood on a report that someone shot at someone else.

According to the victim, he pulled into his apartment building in the 2700 Block of N 48th Street. and saw Jimmy Nguyen, 26, sitting in a car in the parking lot.

As the victim got out of the vehicle, Nguyen approached him holding a handgun, the victim said. There was also another person in the vehicle with a handgun, he told police.

Nguyen proceeded to fire the gun once after pointing at the victim’s legs, police said, and the victim tried to run back to his car.

Police said the victim tried to drive away but Nguyen jumped on the car and punched the windshield trying to get him to get out and fight.

The victim as able to drive away, police said, but he continued to see Nguyen pointing the gun at his car.

Police were able to corroborate the story with interviews and evidence, LPD said, and Nguyen was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

He was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday.