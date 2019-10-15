Man follows suspect who stole vehicle, crashed into cemetery fence

Lincoln Police said a man followed a suspect who stole his car until the reported thief crashed into a cemetery fence.

LPD said on Tuesday morning around 4:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1400 Block of North 21st Street.

Police were informed that the victim, a 68-year-old man, had seen the suspect steal his vehicle, so he got into his other car and followed him.

Eventually, the suspect crashed the stolen car into the fence of Wyuka Cemetery, near 36th and R streets.

After the crash, the suspect hopped into a second vehicle, driven by another suspect, and sped away.

LPD said thousands of dollars of damage was done to the vehicle, and they are still searching for the suspects.

