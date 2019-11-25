Man forces his way into home, scared off when victim grabs knife

Lincoln Police arrested a 38-year-old man who officers believe was high on meth when he forced his way into a home and was scared off when a woman at the home grabbed a knife.

LPD said on Friday around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to the 900 Block of Claremont Street on a report of a burglary in progress.

Officers located Justin Lobato, 38, in front of the house, and learned that four females were inside the home when Labato came to the front window and smashed it.

The sound woke up a 35-year-old woman inside the home, and when she went to open the front door, Labato forced his way inside and started shouting.

LPD said officers believe he was on meth.

The victim was able to arm herself with a knife, causing Labato to leave the home.

He was arrested and cited with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and disturbing the peace.

