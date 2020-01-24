Man found dead following house fire in Norfolk

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead following a house fire in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire officials were called just before 10:00 a.m. to a home in the 500 Block of Blaine Street just north of Veterans Memorial Field.

Police have confirmed to our media partner News Channel Nebraska that they found the owner of the home dead inside.

Authorities said crews were called after a postal carrier saw smoke coming from the house.

Norfolk Police Division Captain Chad Reiman says they don't know the cause of death yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

"At this time, we are continuing the investigation. We believe the cause of the fire is accidental, but that hasn't been determined for sure and we will continue an investigation in an attempt to gather more information about exactly what happened." Captain Reiman says.

