Omaha Police are investigating after an elderly man was found dead from what appears to be cold exposure.

The man was found near 80th and Center Streets in Omaha on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

OPD said they talked with neighbors in the area and the man does not seem to be a nearby resident.

Police are reminding people to make sure enough clothing is being worn and to check on elderly neighbors, friends and family.

The man’s identity has not been released.