Man found driving stolen car resists arrests, discards syringe

Lincoln Police arrested a 59-year-old on several charges after he reportedly stole a car and resisted arrest.

LPD said on Feb. 2 around 4 p.m., the Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw a beige 1997 Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen from 12th and Washington.

The driver, William Moore, 59, began driving extremely recklessly near 1st and Adams streets before exiting the car and running away, according to authorities.

LPD said he was seen discarding several items while he was running.

Police caught him in the 100 Block of Fairfield where he resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Officers then learned he discarded a syringe with meth inside and a key that belonged to the stolen vehicle.

A knife was also found in the stolen vehicle.

During the investigation, police said they also learned Moore had tried to break into a stranger's house in recent days but was confronted by the homeowners and left.

He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of controlled substance, fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, trespassing, disturbing the peace, willful reckless driving, driving while suspended and theft by receiving.