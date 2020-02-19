Man found in Lincoln with knives, meth

A man found with meth and multiple large knives was arrested on several charges on Tuesday.

LPD said around 9 p.m. officers contacted Brendan Frey, 29, in the area of 10th and Washington streets.

According to LPD, during the conversation, Frey got out of the vehicle he was in and the officer saw a large knife and a metal throwing knife in the car.

When the officer asked him about the knives, he ran, police said. He was tackled in the street, and after a struggle in the middle of the road, he was taken into custody.

Police found four knives with four-inch blades or longer, a plastic bag with meth in it, pipes, a scale and multiple prescription pills in the vehicle.

Frey was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.