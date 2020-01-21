Man found in car passed out with genitals exposed, police say

Lincoln Police cited a man for public indecency and DUI after he was found passed out in a vehicle in a parking lot with his genitals exposed.

LPD said on Friday around 1 a.m., officers in the area of 44th and Superior streets found a gray Pontiac running in the parking lot of the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center. The building was not open at the time.

According to police, the officer approached the car and saw a 28-year-old man reclined in the driver’s seat passed out. The officer said he didn’t wake up after he tried to get his attention repeatedly.

LPD said the man had his pants unzipped and was holding his exposed genitals in his hand.

The officer eventually got the man's attention, who explained he was masturbating. The officer also saw multiple empty alcohol bottles on the floor, leading to a DUI investigation.

Mixon was cited for DUI, public indecency, and possession of open alcohol containers. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after containers with THC wax residue were found.