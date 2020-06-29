Man found lying in grass after breaking into local business

A Lincoln man was found lying in the grass outside of business after officers say he broke in and rummaged around.

On Saturday morning around 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to Cornerstone Travel Group off S 34th St, in south Lincoln.

A passerby told officers they saw a man lying in the bushes after trying to open the doors to the building.

Responding officers made contact with 26-year old Jeremy Thomas who was still lying in the bushes.

LPD said officers found several windows had been broken in the back of the building and found everything inside the building was in disarray.

Responding officers found desks knocked over, computers on the ground, and a broken TV. Officers located evidence that Thomas had been inside the building.

LPD said Thomas also injured his arms, his injuries consistent with the damage to the windows and items inside.

He was arrested and is facing felony criminal mischief charges.