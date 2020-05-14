Man found sleeping in Walmart bathroom carrying 5-inch knife, struggles with arresting officers

The Lincoln Police Department said a man found sleeping in a Walmart bathroom was carrying a knife and struggled with officers during his arrest.

On Wednesday around 1 p.m., Lincoln Police received a call about a man sleeping in the Walmart bathroom, located on N 27th Street.

Employees told officers that the man wouldn't leave. Responding officers said when they got to Walmart, he had left and was found sitting in a bus outside but had left his backpack in the bathroom.

Officers talked to the man about what happened, and saw him continually reach for his waistband.

LPD said responding officers saw the 'glint of a knife' and they ordered him to show his hands, but he refused to comply.

Responding officers forced the man to move his hands away, where they removed a 5-inch fixed blade knife that had been concealed.

LPD said the man resisted and had to be taken to the floor of the bus.

During the struggle, LPD said the man was holding onto a pole in the middle of the bus but they eventually were able to detain him.

Rolin Hightree, 47, was arrested and is facing carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply and resisting arrest charges.