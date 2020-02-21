Man found with half a pound of meth, cash in Lincoln

Lincoln Police arrested a man who gave officers a fake name and then was found with nearly a half a pound of meth.

LPD said officers were looking for someone with a warrant near 10th and A Streets when they saw a person they believed matched the description.

The man they were talking to gave a false name and was then found to be in possession of marijuana.

Officers then found nearly half a pound of methamphetamine and $4,000 during a search of his vehicle.

Carlos Cifuentes, 34, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver.