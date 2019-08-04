Man has life-threatning injuries after overnight shooting in Lincoln

Lincoln Police tell 10/11 Now that one man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot outside an apartment near 14th & E Streets overnight.

Capt. Ben Kopsa says officers were called to the area just before 2:30a.m. on a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, LPD located a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made and police are working to determine how man suspects were involved, as well as their whereabouts. Police say the area of 14th & E will be blocked off for quite some time while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 402-441-6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

