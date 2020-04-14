Man hit in the head with a bottle during assault

Lincoln Police said a man was treated for a two-inch cut on his head after he was hit in the head with a bottle and punched during an assault on Monday.

The victim reported he was staying at a home just north of N. Cotner Boulevard and Adams Street.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the home on a report of an assault.

The 36-year-old victim said he was sleeping when he felt someone going through his pockets.

The victim woke up to see a woman running out of the room. He reported his iPhone and baseball hat were missing.

When the victim confronted the woman in the home, two men assaulted him. Police said one man hit him in the head with a bottle. Another man punched the victim in the head.

Police said the two suspects then ran away from the home.