Man hospitalized in serious condition after assault and robbery

Lincoln Police said a man was hospitalized in in serious condition after he was assaulted and robbed on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Crete man reported he was robbed near 13th and South Streets around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The man told police he was walking when he was attacked from behind and went unconscious.

The victim believes two people attacked him, then took his cash and keys.

The man has severe, but non life-threatening, facial injuries.

Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.