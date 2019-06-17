Suspect housing 13-year-old runaway assaults officers

A 19-year-old man who was housing a 13-year-old girl who had ran away from home was arrested after he refused to let police inside the house, punched an officer in the head, and called for his dog to attack an officer.

LPD said on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to 3720 NW Ebony Court on a report of a runaway.

The mother of the 13-year-old girl who ran away said she went into a home at that address.

When officers made contact with John Thompson III, 19, at the home, he refused to allow officers inside, LPD said.

Marijuana could be smelled inside, police said, and when officers tried to detain Thompson, he punched one of them in the head multiple times.

Thompson also called for his dog to attack the officers. The dog bit one of them in the backside, police said.

Thompson also bit one of the officers in the knee, breaking the skin, according to LPD.

He was arrested for assault of an officer and resisting arrest.

