Man imprisoned for setting fires, not letting wife flee

A North Platte man has been sentenced for trying to set his home on fire while not letting his wife leave.

Lincoln County District Court records said Lucas Vollmer was sentenced Monday to prison for five to 10 years. The 27-year-old pleaded no contest to felony charges of arson and false imprisonment. Prosecutors dropped two related charges in return for Vollmer's pleas.

A court affidavit said the two had argued at the home on Dec. 16 last year, and he wouldn't let her leave. The affidavit said he nailed shut the front and back doors and then used a propane torch to set fire to carpet and a T-shirt. The affidavit said she put out the fires and then fled to safety.

He was arrested later that day in Gothenburg.