Lincoln Police are searching for a man who is seen on video breaking out windows in a Deadpool costume during a riot on May 31.

LPD said the man was seen in the early-morning hours of May 31 near Lincoln Mall in the costume breaking out windows.

Millions of dollars of damage was done to Lincoln Mall after a protest turned into a riot that night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.