Man in custody after holding son while making suicidal threats

A 41-year-old man is in custody after reportedly holding his 10-year-old son while making suicidal threats.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, they were called to Paris Street in Waverly.

LSO said the man was holding his son while talking about suicide, and using his son as a shield when deputies would try to approach him.

Eventually, an altercation took place, and one deputy sustained an injury to his knee during the struggle and had to be taken to the hospital.

The man was taken into custody without injury.

