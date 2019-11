A 66-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after falling from scaffolding and hitting his head on concrete on Sunday.

LPD said around 12:20 p.m., authorities were called to the area of 29th and F street on a report of a fall.

Upon arrivals, crews realized the man was helping install trusses at the location when scaffolding fell over and he hit his head on the concrete.

The trusses also landed on him.

The man was taken to Bryan West with life-threatening injuries.