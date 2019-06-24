Lincoln man involved in shoplifting incident arrested on several charges

Lincoln police said a man involved in a shoplifting incident earlier this month has been arrested on several charges.

On June 5, an officer was parked outside a gas station near 27th and W Streets when a man, later identified as 30-year-old Jamar Wells, entered the store with a backpack. Police said Wells placed several canned drinks inside the backpack. He then saw the officer and handed the backpack to the clerk and told her he found it.

The officer entered the store to see if everything was alright and the clerk turned the backpack over to the officer. The officer found Wells' credit card and wallet inside the backpack along with a glass pipe with suspected meth and three drinks stolen from the gas station.

A broadcast went out for Wells and on June 21 he was observed near 28th and Potter. Officers approached Wells and told him he was under arrest but he ran.

Officers were able to take him into custody. Police said Wells had a .22 caliber gun, marijuana and suspected meth. He is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was arrested for shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon; subsequent offense.