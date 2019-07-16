LSO: Burglar caught after deputy notices broken headlight

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a burglary in northwest Lincoln overnight.

A 35-year-old woman told police she heard someone in her kitchen around 4:30 a.m. so she went to check. She said she saw a man running from her home carrying her purse.

A short time later, an LSO deputy initiated a traffic stop in northwest Lincoln on a blue Chevrolet Tahoe with a headlight that was out.

After running the driver's information, the deputy found the driver, Ivan Kenyon, had a broadcast out for an unrelated burglary. The victim's purse was also located inside the vehicle, according to LSO.

Kenyon was arrested for burglary.