Man killed brother, father for fear they were possessed, Philadelphia police say

A 62-year-old man from Philadelphia is charged with murder after police say he fatally shot his brother and father following an altercation.

Police say 62-year-old Anslim Callender called 911 early Tuesday to claim he killed his 59-year-old brother, Ancil Callender, and 83-year-old father, Arnim Callender, allegedly saying he did so because he thought they were possessed.

When officers arrived at his Philadelphia home, they found the suspect sitting in a chair with a 9 mm handgun in close proximity.

Police say he admitted to shooting his family members after an altercation in the basement of the home.

Officers’ body-worn camera is said to have captured the confession.

Police say each victim was shot multiple times, both with the handgun found near the suspect and a shotgun. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anslim Callender surrendered peacefully, according to officers. He is being charged with murder and related offenses.

A number of shell casings and weapons were recovered from the home.

Neighbors say Ancil and Arnim Callender were spending the night after a cousin’s funeral in Baltimore when the incident happened. The mother of the two brothers lives nearby and was consoled by a local firefighter, said to be the brother and son of the men involved.

