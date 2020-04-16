Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeastern Nebraska

A Stanton County man has died in a two-vehicle crash near Madison, a sheriff in northeastern Nebraska said in a written release.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highways 81 and 32.

A northbound sport utility vehicle collided with an eastbound car, investigators said. Volk said a passenger — later identified as 73-year-old Charlie Kethcart — died at the scene of the crash, while the car’s driver was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. Two adults and an infant in a car seat inside the SUV also were injured and were all taken to a nearby hospital, Volk said.

The names of the others involved in the crash have not been released. The accident remains under investigation.