Man killed in crash in northeastern Nebraska

Authorities say one man has died after a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Nebraska.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that the crash happened around 9 p.m. Monday on Highway 35 about five miles south of Winside. Investigators said a southbound vehicle hit a southbound semitrailer, causing the small vehicle to roll into a ditch.

A passenger in the vehicle, Andrew Redwing of Norfolk, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was flown to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital. The semi driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.

