Man killed in fireworks accident while celebrating Kansas City Chiefs win

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Kansas City police said a man died while trying to ignite fireworks during a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win.
CBS affiliate KCTV 5 reported the man was killed Sunday night after attempting to light commercial-grade fireworks in an improvised mortar when one of the fireworks exploded.
The victim suffered a catastrophic head injury and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The man's name has not been released.
According to KCTV 5, alcohol was not involved.