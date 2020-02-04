Man killed in fireworks accident while celebrating Kansas City Chiefs win

Kansas City police said a man died while trying to ignite fireworks during a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win.

CBS affiliate KCTV 5 reported the man was killed Sunday night after attempting to light commercial-grade fireworks in an improvised mortar when one of the fireworks exploded.

The victim suffered a catastrophic head injury and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The man's name has not been released.

According to KCTV 5, alcohol was not involved.