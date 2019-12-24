Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Omaha Tuesday morning

A man died in a single-vehicle crash near 42nd and Sorensen Parkway in Omaha early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m., police said.

When arriving on the scene, emergency crews found a 2003 Chevy Tahoe with heavy damage and Michael Park, 42, deceased.

Investigators determined Park struck the center median and then overcorrected to the right. They said the SUV then left the roadway and struck a retaining wall before coming to a rest back in the roadway.

Omaha Police said Park was not wearing a seatbelt.