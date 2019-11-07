Man knocks on woman's window claiming to be undercover officer

Lincoln Police are investigating after an unknown man knocked on a woman's car window, claiming he was an undercover cop.

LPD said on November 4, a 31-year-old woman reported she was traveling south on 9th Street when she stopped at a light near Van Dorn.

An unknown man walked up to her window and knocked on it, police said, and asked for her license and registration.

He told the woman he was an undercover cop, but the woman asked to see his badge. Police said the man showed the woman a key fob.

A car behind them honked and the suspect ran away, police said.

He is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, with dark hair and dark clothing.

He was driving a dark sports car and had no police lights or markings.

Police said an undercover cop would never act this way, and would never say they are an undercover cop.

