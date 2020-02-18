Man leaves meth at Target, arrested when he returns to get it

Lincoln Police arrested a 36-year-old man who reportedly left a pencil box full of meth, money, and a scale inside Target on Monday.

LPD said around 9 p.m., officers responded to a found item at Target near 48th and R streets.

An employee reported that a man was at his register, but told him he forgot his wallet in his car and needed to run out and get it.

The employee waited for a while but the man never returned, so he took the items to restock them.

The employee noticed a pencil box fell out of the pile and it did not belong in the store, police said.

The employee opened the case and found 26 grams of meth, two clear plastic bags, several empty small bags, and a scale.

According to LPD, The employee called the police and when the male returned to the store looking for the case, officers were there and arrested him.

Thomas Gaster was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.