Man on parole leads deputies on chase, rams squad cars

A 20-year-old Nebraska man is accused of eluding deputies, ramming squad cars and topping speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jefferson County dispatchers got a call about someone speeding at the Thayer-Jefferson County Line.

Soon after, a deputy clocked the vehicle at 112 mph.

The driver, who deputies say is Dalton Meyer, refused to stop and eventually rammed a squad car that was trying to block the road.

Beatrice Police then set up spike strips to stop the car, which it blew through.

After Meyer was boxed in, deputies said he refused to surrender but was taken into custody.

Meyer was arrested for the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, Class IV felony

Assault on an officer, Class IIIA felony

Possession of a Deadly weapon by Prohibited person, Class III felony

Willful Reckless Driving, Class III misdemeanor

Possession of Burglar tools, Class IV felony

Use of Deadly weapon to commit a felony, Class II felony

Meyer was also on parole from the Department of Corrections for an assault, and they have violated his parole and have him in custody waiting for a disposition.

Jefferson County was assisted by Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Beatrice Police. Sheriff’s Offices in Thayer and Saline County were on standby if Meyer had traveled to their jurisdictions.