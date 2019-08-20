Man on probation for sexual assault arrested on same charge in Lincoln

Lincoln Police arrested a 30-year-old man on probation for sexual assault in Denver on a similar charge in Lincoln.

LPD said on August 16, Aric Nicholas was arrested for first-degree sexual assault.

Police said multiple women reported meeting him online, but he used the alias “Darrelle Taylor.”

Nicholas also has two previous sexual assault arrests in other states. He is also on probation for a 2017 arrest in Colorado.

Police said they are working to identify other possible victims.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000.

