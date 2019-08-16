Search for man who pointed gun at kids in park, then fired into air

Authorities are searching for a man who pointed guns at kids and shot into the air at Waco City Park in York County.

According to the York County Sheriff, a man driving a white Dodge flatbed pickup drove by the kids three or four times before he stopped and glared at the kids. The incident happened Thursday around 7:52 p.m.

The kids told authorities the man shot into the air and drove off. A 9 mm casing was found on the ground in the area.

The kids described the suspect as a white man, heavier set with a goatee and wearing a blue shirt.

Based on surveillance photo from nearby Cornerstone Bank, the truck has a Corn Grower License Plate with an ear of corn on it along with custom rims.