Man proposes to girlfriend at Zoo Lights Powered by LES

On Sunday night, 10/11 NOW was at the Lincoln Children's Zoo's Zoo Lights Powered by LES to capture a special moment for one local couple.

(Source: KOLN).

You can see in the video, the couple takes a picture and then Trey gets down on one knee and surprises his girlfriend Morgan with a proposal.

He tells 10/11 NOW, he was planning it for months and once he learned about the Zoo Lights event, that's the only place he wanted to do it.

"The lights started going up, and then we contacted the zoo, and the zoo worked with us to coordinate all of this,” said Trey Montanez.

"Very surprised, yes. I did not know that he was going to do this now,” said Morgan Bideaux.

“I thought she knew when her mom took her to get her nails done, I was like for sure she knew, but I was just playing it off,” said Montanez.

The newly engaged couple tells 10/11 NOW, the fact that it was at Zoo Lights makes for an engagement that they will never forget.