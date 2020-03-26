Man pulled over for drunk driving found to have cocaine

Lincoln Police arrested a 25-year-old who was reportedly driving drunk and found to have cocaine.

LPD said on Wednesday around 2 a.m., an officer stopped a 1998 black Acura in the area of Centennial Mall an O Street after the vehicle was seen swerving in the road.

The officer found the driver, Hezikiah Harrison, 25, to be intoxicated, and also found 2.4 grams of cocaine and $500 cash in the vehicle.

Once at the police station, an additional 2 grams of cocaine and other items hidden on him.

He was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and first offense DUI.