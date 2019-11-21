Man pulls out bottle of whiskey during traffic stop, arrested for 4th offense DUI

A 38-year-old man was arrested for his fourth DUI after he pulled out a bottle of whiskey in front of an officer during a traffic stop.

LPD said on Tuesday shortly before midnight, an officer pulled over a vehicle that was swerving while traveling west on O Street.

During the traffic stop, the officer noticed the man, Richard Kercheval, 38, had bloodshot and droopy eyes. Kercheval told the officer he had no idea where he was going.

According to police Kercheval grabbed the steering wheel and said he wanted to run away from police.

He then proceeded to pull a bottle of whiskey out of his jacket pocket. The bottle was knocked out of his hands by the officer, and a struggle ensued.

A trooper came to assist, and Kercheval was eventually taken into custody for fourth offense DUI.

He was also cited with driving with a revoked license, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, and careless driving.

