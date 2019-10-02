Man punches officer in face while being taken to detox

Lincoln Police arrested a reportedly intoxicated 60-year-old man who punched an officer in the face.

LPD said around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the People’s City Mission on a report of an intoxicated man threatening to assault people.

Officers placed Russel Lehl, 60, into protective custody to take him to detox, but once officers arrived at The Bridge Behavioral Health, Lehl became combative.

According to LPD, Lehl punched one officer in the face and kicked another in the knee.

Lehl was arrested for 2 counts of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

