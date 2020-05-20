Man refusing to leave Lincoln hospital found with stolen checkbooks

Lincoln police officers said earlier this week a man who had been treated at an area hospital was discharged but refused to leave and struggled with officers.

On Monday around 11:45 p.m., Lincoln police officers were dispatched to Bryan Medical Center West Campus for a report of a patient refusing to leave.

Staff told responding officers they had treated, medically cleared and released Leona Golden, 40, and after discharging him, he refused to leave.

LPD said Golden threw chairs and damaged hospital property. Officers told Golden he had to leave but said he sat in a chair.

While officers tried grabbing his arms to escort him out of the hospital, LPD said Golden grabbed them and refused to put his hands behind his back.

Two officers arrested Golden and after searching him found two stolen checkbooks.

LPD said the stolen checkbooks belong to an Omaha man who doesn't know Golden and told officers he's not sure how Golden got them.

Golden is facing trespassing charges, as well as resisting arrest, failure to comply and possession of stolen property.

Days earlier, on May 12, LPD said Golden was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and disturbing the peace at Shoemakers Travel Center.

LPD said he was refusing to leave the gas station and knocked over trashcans in the parking lot.