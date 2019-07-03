Man reports his dog was stolen from backyard

Lincoln Police are investigating after a man reported his dog was stolen out of his back yard on Tuesday.

LPD said the 21-year-old man reported his three-month-old puppy was in the backyard of his home at 245 NW 22nd Street.

He told police he left the blue heeler puppy in the back yard from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Capital Beach neighborhood.

The victim told police when he was getting home he noticed a group of juveniles walking a puppy but didn't pay close attention, and then noticed his gate was open and his dog, Dierks, was gone.

He said he suspected the group of juveniles took the puppy and he went to search for them but was unsuccessful.

According to the owner’s Facebook page, the puppy is smaller than it looks in pictures, and was last seen in the area of NW 22nd and Q Street.

The puppy was wearing a blue collar with white dog bones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 402-441-6000.

