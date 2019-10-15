Man pulled from sewer near Antelope Valley and N Street

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a man who was stuck in a sewer on Tuesday.

The incident was called in at around 5:52 p.m. at Antelope Valley and N Street. LFR says that a man in his 20s was stuck in the sewer right under the manhole. The man was pulled then transported but had no indication of injuries or how long he'd been there.

The man reportedly told witnesses that he had been trapped for a whole day, while to others the man claimed that he had been trapped for only a few hours.