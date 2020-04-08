Man resists arrest after getting into stranger’s SUV at Lincoln gas station

Lincoln Police officers were called to the Casey’s gas station at 13th and E around 4:15 p.m. Monday on a report of a disturbance.

When police arrived on scene, officers found Ashton McCauley, 22, in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Durango that did not belong to him.

Officers reported McCauley appeared to be under the influence of drugs and tried to start the SUV, but did not have the keys.

Officers said McCauley resisted arrest when trying to remove him from the vehicle, but officers were eventually able to drag him out of the SUV.

A 55-year-old woman reported to police she got out of her SUV at the gas station shortly before McCauley got into the vehicle.

The woman also reported McCauley drank from her water bottle and threw things out of her glove compartment box.

McCauley was arrested for resisting arrest, failure to comply, entering motor vehicle without permission, and theft.

