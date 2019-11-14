Man resists arrest on side of I-80 during traffic stop

A Lincoln Police officer and a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy were both assaulted during an I-80 traffic stop on Wednesday.

Authorities said that a car was spotted weaving in and out of traffic Wednesday morning and was eventually pulled over near Mile Marker 390 by a member of the Lincoln Police Criminal Interdiction Task Force.

During the stop the officer gained probable cause there was criminal activity taking place, and the officer attempted to detain Pedro Serpa, 47, when he became aggressive.

A lengthy struggle took place on the side of the interstate, and a TASER was deployed, police said, but was ineffective due to thick winter clothing. Other officers arrived to assist, and Serpa was eventually taken into custody.

Two law enforcement officials suffered minor injuries during the struggle.

During the search, 52 grams of meth, syringes, mushroom, hydrocodone pills, and a long knife were located.

Serpa was arrested on a number of charges, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

