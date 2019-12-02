Man responsible for crash that killed UNL band member pleads no contest

A man facing charges of motor vehicle homicide in connection to a crash that killed a UNL band member pled no contest to the charges on Monday.

Waltrivelish Watson, 30, was going roughly 92 mph before striking a vehicle near 10th and Arapahoe on Oct. 26, killing 20-year-old Tyler Butterfield.

Lincoln Police said they can confirm Watson was traveling 88 mph five seconds before the crash and 92 mph three seconds before the crash.

LPD added he was traveling 59 mph at impact. The area is a 40 mph zone.

A witness also told police they saw Watson going over 80 mph in the Dodge Charger near 9th and South streets prior to the accident.

Butterfield was a Norfolk native and junior accounting major at UNL.

According to court records, in Lancaster County District Court on Monday, Watson entered the no-contest plea and is scheduled for sentencing on January 29.

