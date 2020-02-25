Man riding bike at 2 a.m. found with meth

Lincoln Police arrested a 42-year-old man who had meth, a knife, and drug paraphernalia in his backpack. The man ran from officers after they stopped him while riding his bike near 23rd and Q streets.

On Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., officers contacted David Haney, 42, while he was riding his bike across O Street without a light on the bike.

When the officer went to check if he had any warrants, he took off running, police said, and with the help of a bystander, he was taken to the ground.

LPD said Haney reached for a knife in his pocket, but the officer was able to remove it and hold him down until other officers arrived.

Inside his backpack, officers found 10 plastic bags with 2 grams of meth inside each, as well as needles and other drug paraphernalia, according to LPD.

He was arrested for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.