Man riding stolen bike spotted making drug deal

Lincoln Police said a 55-year-old man was arrested after he was spotted riding a stolen bicycle on his way to a drug transaction.

LPD said on Monday around 12:40 a.m., Michael Hawkins, 55, was spotted riding a bicycle against traffic near South 11th Street and South Street.

It was later discovered the bike was stolen.

Officers followed Hawkins to a nearby parking lot, where they observed him make a drug deal, police said.

When officers tried to contact Hawkins, he dropped the bike and ran, but was eventually taken into custody.

A pipe containing suspected meth was found in his possession, and he was cited and lodged for possession of a controlled substance.

