An investigation is underway in Lincoln after police say a man was assaulted and robbed in the North Bottoms.

Police say a 21-year-old man was walking home near North 10th Street and Charleston when the man was approached by two men and punched in the face. The man fell to the ground and the suspects stole $60. The man had a laceration to his eye but was not taken to the hospital.

This event remains under investigation.