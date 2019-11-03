Man runs 50 half marathons to raise money for dementia research

While over 6,500 people ran in the Good Life Halfsy on Sunday, one man, in particular, was running not just for himself, but in honor of his late grandfather.

(Source: KOLN).

For seven years and dozens of races, Run4Papa has been a motivating factor for Jason Boschan.

"It's in honor of my grandfather who was a life-long pediatrician, was diagnosed with dementia and subsequently passed away,” said Boschan.

Boschan says it all started seven years ago and was supposed to be a one-year thing.

But now he's been everywhere from Antarctica to the Great Wall of China.

"Alzheimer's isn't regulated to any city, state or country, so people all over the world are unfortunately touched by it, and there is a lot of great awareness that can be created,” said Boschan.

The Good Life Halfsy was race number 23 of 50 for Boschan, as he makes his way to his goal of running a half marathon in every state.

And on Sunday, he could see from other runners that the awareness is spreading.

"They wrote R4P on their hands, as a way to put their family's face on the cause, and to have that type of connection,” said Boschan.

Boschan’s goals were to finish the race, eat an Omaha steak, don't get lost in a cornfield, and to sign up four new Cornhusker contributors.

All of the positive comments he heard from other runners and spectators, make him proud to Run4Papa.

"To see the impact that it has for our family and certainly for all of the other families, it's gratifying. You know it's just another opportunity to come to a great city and raise awareness,” said Boschan.

As for what's next, Jason says he will continue running half marathons for papa and has a very important one at the base of Mt. Everest in 2020.